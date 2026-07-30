Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global standalone net profit rises 132.72% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 66.82% to Rs 204.81 croreNet profit of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global rose 132.72% to Rs 21.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 66.82% to Rs 204.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 122.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales204.81122.77 67 OPM %14.6310.91 -PBDT28.8712.76 126 PBT28.6312.66 126 NP21.419.20 133
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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:04 AM IST