Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global standalone net profit rises 64.64% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 48.91% to Rs 277.37 crore

Net profit of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global rose 64.64% to Rs 30.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.91% to Rs 277.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 186.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 141.05% to Rs 82.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 121.88% to Rs 820.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 369.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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