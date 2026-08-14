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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Satia Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Satia Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:38 PM IST

Sales decline 2.46% to Rs 361.81 crore

Net loss of Satia Industries reported to Rs 17.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 31.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.46% to Rs 361.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 370.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales361.81370.92 -2 OPM %14.0417.05 -PBDT58.1964.37 -10 PBT29.1230.79 -5 NP-17.1231.60 PL

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:38 PM IST