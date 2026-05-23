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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Satia Industries standalone net profit declines 83.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Satia Industries standalone net profit declines 83.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales decline 1.79% to Rs 389.56 crore

Net profit of Satia Industries declined 83.63% to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.79% to Rs 389.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 396.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.51% to Rs 40.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.97% to Rs 1451.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1511.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales389.56396.67 -2 1451.911511.99 -4 OPM %4.3415.50 -8.6217.87 - PBDT34.0862.38 -45 170.25263.86 -35 PBT-0.9623.16 PL 31.00106.51 -71 NP5.8035.43 -84 40.91118.62 -66

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First Published: May 23 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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