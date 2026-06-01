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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Satiate Agri reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Satiate Agri reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 4670.00% to Rs 4.77 crore

Net Loss of Satiate Agri reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4670.00% to Rs 4.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11520.00% to Rs 11.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.770.10 4670 11.620.10 11520 OPM %-3.98-1090.00 --18.85-1090.00 - PBDT-0.51-1.04 51 -2.74-1.04 -163 PBT-0.51-1.04 51 -2.74-1.04 -163 NP-0.51-1.04 51 -2.74-1.04 -163

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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