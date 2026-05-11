Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit rises 640.16% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.15% to Rs 916.28 crore

Net profit of Satin Creditcare Network rose 640.16% to Rs 162.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.15% to Rs 916.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 614.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 78.47% to Rs 332.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 186.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.11% to Rs 3137.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2569.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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