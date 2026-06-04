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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Satin Creditcare Network raises Rs 100 cr via convertible warrants

Satin Creditcare Network raises Rs 100 cr via convertible warrants

Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Satin Creditcare Network announced that its Board of Directors approved, at its meeting held on 04 June 2026, the issuance of up to 38,50,000 Fully Convertible Warrants (FCW) on a preferential basis to its Promoter & Promoter Group entity, Trishashna Holdings & Investments, at an issue price of Rs 260 per warrant, aggregating to Rs 100.10 crore.

Post conversion, promoter shareholding will increase from approximately 36.17% to 38.32% on a fully diluted basis.

 

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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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