Satin Creditcare Network raises Rs 100 cr via convertible warrants

Satin Creditcare Network announced that its Board of Directors approved, at its meeting held on 04 June 2026, the issuance of up to 38,50,000 Fully Convertible Warrants (FCW) on a preferential basis to its Promoter & Promoter Group entity, Trishashna Holdings & Investments, at an issue price of Rs 260 per warrant, aggregating to Rs 100.10 crore.

Post conversion, promoter shareholding will increase from approximately 36.17% to 38.32% on a fully diluted basis.