Satin Finserv standalone net profit rises 160.11% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 72.48% to Rs 64.30 croreNet profit of Satin Finserv rose 160.11% to Rs 4.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 72.48% to Rs 64.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales64.3037.28 72 OPM %55.4745.01 -PBDT7.663.10 147 PBT6.542.62 150 NP4.891.88 160
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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 4:55 PM IST