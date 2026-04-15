Satin Growth Alternatives launches SGAL-Scheme 1 with quasi equity / debt investment theme

Satin Growth Alternatives (SGAL), a 100% owned subsidiary of Satin Creditcare Network (SCNL) and registered Investment Manager, has launched SGAL-Scheme 1 with SEBI approval secured on 13 April 2026.

The fund is now targeting first close as its next milestone, already backed by strong soft commitments. Its debut Rs 200 crore Category II AIF aims to back businesses around Inclusion, Sustainability and Impact with an average ticket size of Rs 4 to 5 crore going upto Rs 10 crore.

Leveraging SCNL's unmatched presence across 550+ districts, SGAL-Scheme 1 offers superior portfolio sourcing through grassroots-level vetting of high-potential businesses. The fund's innovative quasi equity/debt instruments perfectly balance downside protection with equity upside potential. The fund will be led by VC and consulting professional Shivika Sethi (Partner at SGAL since October 2025, with around 14 years of experience). Having managed two $100 Mn funds and led numerous investments, she is excited to deploy her expertise in crafting a truly differentiated fund proposition - one that delivers compelling returns for LPs while providing transformative capital solutions for portfolio businesses.