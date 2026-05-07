Satin raises Rs 200 cr to support its growth momentum

Satin Creditcare Network (SCNL) has raised Rs 200 crore in subordinated Tier II capital for a tenure of 7 years, reinforcing its capital base to support sustained growth momentum across its businesses.

The proceeds will be directed towards expanding high-impact lending segments, including Income Generating Loans (IGL) and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) financing, alongside supporting the growth of its subsidiariesfurther strengthening SCNL's position as a diversified, impact-led financial services platform.