Satin raises Rs 200 cr to support its growth momentum
Satin Creditcare Network (SCNL) has raised Rs 200 crore in subordinated Tier II capital for a tenure of 7 years, reinforcing its capital base to support sustained growth momentum across its businesses.
The proceeds will be directed towards expanding high-impact lending segments, including Income Generating Loans (IGL) and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) financing, alongside supporting the growth of its subsidiariesfurther strengthening SCNL's position as a diversified, impact-led financial services platform.
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First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:50 AM IST