Thursday, May 07, 2026 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Satin raises Rs 200 cr to support its growth momentum

Satin raises Rs 200 cr to support its growth momentum

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
Satin Creditcare Network (SCNL) has raised Rs 200 crore in subordinated Tier II capital for a tenure of 7 years, reinforcing its capital base to support sustained growth momentum across its businesses.

The proceeds will be directed towards expanding high-impact lending segments, including Income Generating Loans (IGL) and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) financing, alongside supporting the growth of its subsidiariesfurther strengthening SCNL's position as a diversified, impact-led financial services platform.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Apple and CleanMax enter into co-investing partnership for clean energy transition

Apple and CleanMax enter into co-investing partnership for clean energy transition

Stock Alert: Greaves Cotton, Bajaj Auto, Meesho, Godrej Consumer Products, Blue Star, Kansai Nerolac Paints

Stock Alert: Greaves Cotton, Bajaj Auto, Meesho, Godrej Consumer Products, Blue Star, Kansai Nerolac Paints

GIFT Nifty hints at lower opening for equities

GIFT Nifty hints at lower opening for equities

C & C Constructions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

C & C Constructions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

India Infra Debt standalone net profit rises 5.18% in the March 2026 quarter

India Infra Debt standalone net profit rises 5.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To BuySwiggy Q4 Results PreviewQ4 Results TodaySRH vs PBKS Playing XI Vedanta Demerger Gold and Silver Rate TodayNifty Pharma Index TodayIPL 2026 Points Table