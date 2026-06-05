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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sattva Sukun Lifecare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sattva Sukun Lifecare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 709.52% to Rs 8.50 crore

Net loss of Sattva Sukun Lifecare reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 709.52% to Rs 8.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 95.58% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 513.12% to Rs 32.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.501.05 710 32.255.26 513 OPM %-76.8275.24 --15.9161.98 - PBDT-0.691.03 PL 0.723.61 -80 PBT-0.870.91 PL 0.173.19 -95 NP-0.360.84 PL 0.112.49 -96

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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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