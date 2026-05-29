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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saumya Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Saumya Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

Sales decline 1994.12% to Rs 7.12 crore

Net Loss of Saumya Consultants reported to Rs 13.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 12.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -7.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 9.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 75.75% to Rs 9.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales-7.12-0.34 -1994 9.5739.46 -76 OPM %215.732794.12 --65.9419.39 - PBDT-15.28-9.39 -63 -6.019.05 PL PBT-15.32-9.54 -61 -6.268.76 PL NP-13.29-12.35 -8 -4.379.21 PL

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

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