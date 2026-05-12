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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saurashtra Cement consolidated net profit declines 42.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Saurashtra Cement consolidated net profit declines 42.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales decline 6.57% to Rs 446.65 crore

Net profit of Saurashtra Cement declined 42.78% to Rs 18.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.57% to Rs 446.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 478.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 106.59% to Rs 14.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.35% to Rs 1666.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1537.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales446.65478.05 -7 1666.041537.62 8 OPM %5.9211.03 -3.152.85 - PBDT28.4254.99 -48 60.9247.37 29 PBT16.2943.88 -63 16.695.09 228 NP18.8332.91 -43 14.426.98 107

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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