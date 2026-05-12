Saurashtra Cement consolidated net profit declines 42.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.57% to Rs 446.65 crore

Net profit of Saurashtra Cement declined 42.78% to Rs 18.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.57% to Rs 446.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 478.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 106.59% to Rs 14.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.35% to Rs 1666.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1537.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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