Saurashtra Cement consolidated net profit declines 45.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.83% to Rs 456.75 crore

Net profit of Saurashtra Cement declined 45.82% to Rs 9.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.83% to Rs 456.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 423.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.456.75423.574.548.2223.0337.2811.9626.599.1316.85

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