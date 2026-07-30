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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saven Technologies standalone net profit declines 44.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Saven Technologies standalone net profit declines 44.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Sales rise 7.52% to Rs 4.86 crore

Net profit of Saven Technologies declined 44.85% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.52% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.864.52 8 OPM %23.8719.91 -PBDT1.261.75 -28 PBT1.001.65 -39 NP0.751.36 -45

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

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