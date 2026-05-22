Saven Technologies standalone net profit rises 63.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.36% to Rs 5.13 crore

Net profit of Saven Technologies rose 63.83% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.36% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.05% to Rs 3.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.17% to Rs 18.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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