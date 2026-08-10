Savera Industries standalone net profit declines 33.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.39% to Rs 28.79 crore

Net profit of Savera Industries declined 33.74% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.39% to Rs 28.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.28.7922.0816.8820.476.305.474.664.493.815.75

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