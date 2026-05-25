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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Savera Industries standalone net profit declines 81.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Savera Industries standalone net profit declines 81.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 26.34% to Rs 27.58 crore

Net profit of Savera Industries declined 81.63% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.34% to Rs 27.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.17% to Rs 12.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.45% to Rs 102.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 79.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales27.5821.83 26 102.3279.66 28 OPM %10.1917.96 -17.3218.64 - PBDT3.224.75 -32 20.9218.13 15 PBT1.283.93 -67 14.1915.40 -8 NP0.703.81 -82 12.8213.24 -3

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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