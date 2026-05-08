Savita Oil Technologies consolidated net profit rises 62.01% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 21.46% to Rs 1213.70 croreNet profit of Savita Oil Technologies rose 62.01% to Rs 47.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.46% to Rs 1213.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 999.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 60.64% to Rs 181.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 113.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.25% to Rs 4326.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3786.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1213.70999.29 21 4326.453786.75 14 OPM %5.364.83 -5.674.27 - PBDT75.7648.71 56 271.08179.92 51 PBT68.0342.41 60 244.39155.71 57 NP47.3429.22 62 181.84113.20 61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development standalone net profit rises 28.97% in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:06 AM IST