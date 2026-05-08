Savita Oil Technologies consolidated net profit rises 62.01% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.46% to Rs 1213.70 crore

Net profit of Savita Oil Technologies rose 62.01% to Rs 47.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.46% to Rs 1213.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 999.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.64% to Rs 181.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 113.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.25% to Rs 4326.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3786.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

1213.70999.294326.453786.755.364.835.674.2775.7648.71271.08179.9268.0342.41244.39155.7147.3429.22181.84113.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News