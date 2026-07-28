Sayaji Hotels (Indore) standalone net profit declines 11.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.62% to Rs 26.52 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels (Indore) declined 11.73% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.62% to Rs 26.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.26.5223.7617.9522.013.524.052.022.451.581.79

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