Sayaji Hotels (Pune) consolidated net profit declines 0.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.60% to Rs 21.52 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels (Pune) declined 0.55% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.60% to Rs 21.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.45% to Rs 19.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.98% to Rs 81.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 76.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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