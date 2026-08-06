Sayaji Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 43.71% to Rs 20.00 croreNet profit of Sayaji Hotels reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 43.71% to Rs 20.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20.0035.53 -44 OPM %13.259.99 -PBDT4.850.96 405 PBT0.56-5.16 LP NP0.30-5.13 LP
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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:09 PM IST