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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sayaji Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sayaji Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 6:02 PM IST

Sales decline 5.04% to Rs 37.65 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels reported to Rs 6.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.04% to Rs 37.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.59% to Rs 148.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 138.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales37.6539.65 -5 148.78138.28 8 OPM %19.347.34 -14.3819.79 - PBDT5.920.37 1500 12.1920.31 -40 PBT-1.35-4.46 70 -13.695.01 PL NP6.06-4.28 LP -6.322.08 PL

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 6:02 PM IST

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