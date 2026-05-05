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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sayaji Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.96 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sayaji Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.96 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 8.53% to Rs 267.59 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Industries reported to Rs 10.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.53% to Rs 267.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 246.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 11.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.75% to Rs 1071.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1003.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales267.59246.56 9 1071.761003.95 7 OPM %8.45-0.86 -3.62-1.12 - PBDT19.51-5.53 LP 21.836.08 259 PBT14.19-10.58 LP 1.24-13.33 LP NP10.96-7.74 LP 1.37-11.21 LP

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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