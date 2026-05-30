SBEC Sugar consolidated net profit rises 95.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 24.00% to Rs 158.89 crore

Net profit of SBEC Sugar rose 95.45% to Rs 90.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.00% to Rs 158.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 209.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.21% to Rs 18.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.01% to Rs 548.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 630.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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