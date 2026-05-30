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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBEC Sugar consolidated net profit rises 95.45% in the March 2026 quarter

SBEC Sugar consolidated net profit rises 95.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:13 PM IST

Sales decline 24.00% to Rs 158.89 crore

Net profit of SBEC Sugar rose 95.45% to Rs 90.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.00% to Rs 158.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 209.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.21% to Rs 18.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.01% to Rs 548.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 630.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales158.89209.06 -24 548.45630.48 -13 OPM %13.7528.60 --0.886.33 - PBDT95.3150.51 89 37.9368.36 -45 PBT91.3347.25 93 19.4049.00 -60 NP90.5946.35 95 18.6648.10 -61

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:13 PM IST

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