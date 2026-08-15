SBEC Sugar reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 17.42% to Rs 99.00 croreNet profit of SBEC Sugar reported to Rs 9.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 26.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 17.42% to Rs 99.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 119.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales99.00119.88 -17 OPM %8.16-10.56 -PBDT13.70-21.21 LP PBT9.15-26.05 LP NP9.15-26.05 LP
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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:20 AM IST