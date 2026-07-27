SBFC Finance Q1 PAT jumps 29% YoY to Rs 130 crore

SBFC Finance reported a 28.98% jump in net profit to Rs 130.12 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 100.89 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

Total income increased 26.52% year on year to Rs 491.57 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Profit before tax stood at Rs 174.12 crore in Q1 FY27, up 28.30% from Rs 135.71 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The net interest margin (NIM) to average assets under management (AUM) stood at 10.68% in Q1 FY27, slightly up from 10.25% in Q1 FY26. The pre-provisioning operating profit for Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 216 crore, registering a 34.4% increase from Rs 161 crore in Q1 FY26.

The company made a total ECL provision of Rs 204 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) stood at 2.66% as of 30 June 2026, compared to 2.78% as of 30 June 2025 and 2.61% as of 31 March 2026.

The company's net non-performing assets (NPA) stood at 1.55% as of 30 June 2026, down from 1.57% as of 30 June 2025, but higher than 1.54% recorded on 31 March 2026. The secured MSME disbursal value stood at Rs 809 crore in Q1 FY27. Meanwhile, assets under management (AUM) grew 27% YoY to Rs 11,922 crore.

SBFC Finance specializes in secured MSME loans, loans against gold, affordable home loans, and loan management.

The scrip shed 0.14% to Rs 92 on the BSE.

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