SBFC Finance standalone net profit rises 28.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.43% to Rs 489.37 crore

Net profit of SBFC Finance rose 28.97% to Rs 130.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 100.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.43% to Rs 489.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 387.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.489.37387.0767.7168.64178.97140.74174.12135.70130.12100.89

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