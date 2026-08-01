SBI Cap Securities standalone net profit rises 3.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.64% to Rs 555.72 crore

Net profit of SBI Cap Securities rose 3.73% to Rs 120.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 116.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.64% to Rs 555.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 526.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.555.72526.0543.6543.61182.37178.21170.15167.90120.39116.06

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