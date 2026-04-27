SBI Cards clocks 14% YoY increase in Q4 PAT; balance sheet rises to Rs 66,328 crore

SBI Cards and Payment Services has reported 14% jump in net profit to Rs 609 crore on a 7.3% increase in total income to Rs 5,187 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

While total spends grew by 31% at Rs 115,350 crore, receivables grew by 2% to Rs 56,926 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Cards-in-force grew by 6% to 2.21 crore as of Q4 FY26 as against 2.08 crore as of Q4 FY25. New accounts volume stood at 917K in Q4 FY26 as compared to 1,109K in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses rose by 6.3% to Rs 4,371 crore in the March 2026 quarter from Rs 4,113 crore in the March 2025 quarter. Impairment charge on financial instruments for the period under review was Rs 1,097 crore in Q4 FY26, down 11.9% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 816 crore, up by 13.5% from Rs 719 crore in Q3 FY25.

The gross non-performing assets were at 2.41% of gross advances as of 31 March 2026 as against 3.08% as of 31 March 2025. Net non-performing assets were at 1.04% as of 31 March 2026 as against 1.46% as of 31 March 2025.

The companys total balance sheet size as of 31 March 2026 was Rs 66,328 crore as against Rs 65,546 crore as of 31 March 2025.

Total gross advances (credit card receivables) as of 31 March 2026 were Rs 56,926 crore as against Rs 55,840 crore as of 31 March 2025.

Net worth as of 31 March 2026 was Rs 15,797 crore, up 14% YoY.

For FY26, the company posted net profit and total income of Rs 2,167 crore (up 13.1% YoY) and Rs 20,708 crore (up 11.1% YoY), respectively.

As of 31 March 2026, the company's CRAR was 25.5% compared to 22.9% as of 31 March 2025.

SBI Cards and Payment Services is a non-banking financial company that offers extensive credit card portfolio to individual cardholders and corporate clients which includes lifestyle, rewards, travel & fuel, and banking partnerships cards along with corporate cards covering all major cardholders' segments in terms of income profile and lifestyle. The brand has a wide base of around 22.1 million cards in force as of March 2026.

The scrip had added 0.06% to end at Rs 671 on the BSE today.