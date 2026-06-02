SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 602.3, down 2.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 34.27% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% slide in NIFTY and a 5.12% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 602.3, down 2.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 23467.1. The Sensex is at 74624.13, up 0.48%.SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has eased around 6.59% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25008.45, down 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 601.7, up 1.72% on the day. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd tumbled 34.27% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% slide in NIFTY and a 5.12% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 27.07 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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