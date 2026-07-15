SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd spurts 1.63%, gains for fifth straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 649.25, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.65% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% slide in NIFTY and a 0.49% slide in the Nifty Financial Services.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 649.25, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 24160.1. The Sensex is at 77455.4, up 0.52%. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has gained around 4.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26536.7, up 0.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 652.35, up 1.64% on the day. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is down 27.65% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% slide in NIFTY and a 0.49% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 28.04 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.