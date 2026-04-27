SBI Cards & Payment Services standalone net profit rises 14.06% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 5.57% to Rs 4934.50 croreNet profit of SBI Cards & Payment Services rose 14.06% to Rs 609.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 534.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.57% to Rs 4934.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4673.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.06% to Rs 2166.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1916.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.11% to Rs 19899.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18072.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4934.504673.95 6 19899.6318072.22 10 OPM %26.5328.98 -26.7029.55 - PBDT848.23716.84 18 3049.442727.50 12 PBT815.91718.53 14 2913.192580.68 13 NP609.30534.18 14 2166.711916.41 13
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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 3:50 PM IST