SBI Funds Management consolidated net profit rises 3.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.16% to Rs 1152.73 crore

Net profit of SBI Funds Management rose 3.70% to Rs 880.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 848.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.16% to Rs 1152.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1000.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1152.731000.9480.0678.661162.831116.191150.601105.65880.26848.84

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