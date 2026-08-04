SBI Funds Management consolidated net profit rises 3.70% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 15.16% to Rs 1152.73 croreNet profit of SBI Funds Management rose 3.70% to Rs 880.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 848.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.16% to Rs 1152.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1000.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1152.731000.94 15 OPM %80.0678.66 -PBDT1162.831116.19 4 PBT1150.601105.65 4 NP880.26848.84 4
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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:10 AM IST