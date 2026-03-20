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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBI gains after arm SBIFM intiates IPO process with SEBI

SBI gains after arm SBIFM intiates IPO process with SEBI

Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

State Bank of India (SBI) climbed 1.52% to Rs 1,064.90 after the bank's subsidiary company, SBI Funds Management (SBIFM) has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI for an initial public offer (IPO).

The proposed IPO comprises up to 20,37,09,239 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each, representing up to 10.0013% of the companys paid-up equity share capital. The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS).

As a part of OFS, SBI plans to offload 12,83,34,397 equity shares (amounting to 6.30% stake) while Amundi India Holding will sell up to 7,53,74,842 equity shares (about 3.70% stake).

 

For FY25, SBI Funds Managements total income stood at Rs 4,230.92 crore(0.64% of total income of SBI Group) The companys reserves & surplus was at Rs 5,108.56 crore, accounting for 1.19% of SBI Groups total reserve and surplus.

After listing, SBI Funds Management will be among the listed Asset Management players including HDFC AMC, ICICI Prudential AMC, UTI AMC, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Shriram AMC and Nippon Life India Asset Management.

State Bank of India is engaged in providing a wide range of products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, large corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers.

The bank reported a 24.49% jump in net profit to Rs 21,028 crore on a 9.69% increase in total income to Rs 140,915 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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