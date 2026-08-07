SBI gains after Q1 PAT climbs 10% YoY to Rs 21,121 cr

State Bank of India (SBI) added 2.55% to Rs 1,112.50 after the bank's standalone net profit jumped 10.23% to Rs 21,121.22 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026, compared with Rs 19,160.44 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30th June 2025.

Total income rose 6.26% YoY to Rs 1,43,819.15 crore, while profit before provisions and contingencies grew 9.77% to Rs 33,529 crore during the quarter.

Net interest income (NII) climbed 14.88% YoY to Rs 46,992 crore, reflecting healthy growth in the bank's lending business. The domestic net interest margin (NIM), however, moderated marginally to 3.00% in Q1 FY27 from 3.01% in the year-ago period.

SBI's balance sheet remained strong, with total deposits rising 9.73% YoY to Rs 60.06 lakh crore as of 30 June 2026. Gross advances grew 18.63% YoY to Rs 50.47 lakh crore, underscoring sustained credit demand across segments.

Domestic CASA increased 9.30% YoY to Rs 22.61 lakh crore. However, the CASA ratio eased by 12 basis points to 39.24% from 39.36% a year earlier.

The bank continued to strengthen its asset quality during the quarter. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined 36 basis points to 1.47% as of 30 June 2026 from 1.83% a year earlier, while net non-performing assets (NNPA) improved by 9 basis points to 0.38% from 0.47%. In absolute terms, gross NPAs declined 4.83% YoY to Rs 74,272 crore.

SBI's Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 74.20%, while the PCR including Accounts Under Collection Account (AUCA) remained robust at 91.82%, reflecting prudent provisioning. The bank's Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) stood at 15.67% at the end of the quarter, indicating a strong capital position to support future business growth.

State Bank of India is Indias largest public sector lender with operations across retail banking, corporate banking, treasury, international banking and financial services.

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