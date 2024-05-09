SBI gains as Q4 PAT climbs 24% YoY to Rs 20,698 cr

State Bank of India rose 1.68% to Rs 824 after the largest PSU bank's standalone net profit grew 23.98% to Rs 20,698.35 crore on 20.11% rise in total income to Rs 1,28,411.88 in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Net interest income rose 3.13% to Rs 41,655 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 40,393 crore in Q4 FY23. Net interest margin (domestic) reduced by 37 bps to 3.47% in Q4 FY24 as against 3.84% in Q4 FY23.

Operating profit grew 16.76% YoY to Rs 28,747.55 crore in March 2024 quarter as compared with Rs 24,621.11 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Total deposits grew 11.13% to Rs 49,16,077 crore as on 31 March 2024 as against Rs 44,23,778 crore as on 31 March 2023, out of which CASA Deposit grew by 4.25% YoY. CASA ratio slipped 269 bps to 41.11% as on 31 March 2024.

The bank's return on assets (ROA) for the quarter stood at 1.36% as against 1.23% in Q4 FY23.

Provision coverage ratio (PCR) reduced by 137 bps YoY at 75.02%. PCR (including AUCA) stood at 91.89%.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) slipped to Rs 84,276.33 crore as on 31 March 2024 as against Rs 90,927.78 crore as on 31 March 2023.

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 2.24% as on 31 March 2024 as against 2.78% as on 31 March 2023.

The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 0.57% as on 31 March 2024 as against 0.67% as on 31 March 2023.

The bank's credit growth stood at 15.24% YoY. Domestic advances grew at 16.26% YoY and Foreign Offices' advances rose by 9.47% YoY.

Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as at the end of Q4 FY24 reduced by 40 bps YoY and stands at 14.28%, slippage ratio was at 0.43%, improved by 2 bps YoY while credit cost rose 21% to 0.37%.

For FY24, the public lenders net profit rose 21.59% to Rs 61,075.62 crore on 26.6% increase in total income to Rs 4,66,812.82 crore over FY23.

State Bank of India (SBI) is an Indian multinational, public sector banking and financial services statutory body. As of 31 March 2024, the Government of India held 57.49% stake in the bank.

Profit before tax in fourth quarter of FY24 stood at Rs 27,137.77 crore, registering an increase of 27.38% on YoY basis.