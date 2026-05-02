SBI General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 478.90% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 12.60% to Rs 2649.48 croreNet profit of SBI General Insurance Company rose 478.90% to Rs 30.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.60% to Rs 2649.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2353.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.69% to Rs 552.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 508.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.14% to Rs 9784.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8804.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2649.482353.05 13 9784.618804.24 11 OPM %1.09-0.23 -7.307.51 - PBDT30.746.92 344 718.69675.92 6 PBT30.746.92 344 718.69675.92 6 NP30.455.26 479 552.97508.76 9
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First Published: May 02 2026 | 4:31 PM IST