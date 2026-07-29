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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 0.12%, rises for fifth straight session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 0.12%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1891.3, up 0.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.84% in last one year as compared to a 2.55% slide in NIFTY and a 1.68% slide in the Nifty Financial Services.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1891.3, up 0.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.98% on the day, quoting at 24220.8. The Sensex is at 77561.47, up 1.04%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 7.11% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26024.2, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1896.2, up 0.14% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 2.84% in last one year as compared to a 2.55% slide in NIFTY and a 1.68% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 72.89 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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