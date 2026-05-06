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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 2.02%, rises for fifth straight session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 2.02%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1858, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.51% in last one year as compared to a 1.61% drop in NIFTY and a 1.12% drop in the Nifty Financial Services.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1858, up 2.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24022.3. The Sensex is at 76837.26, down 0.23%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has risen around 0.9% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25716.9, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1860.8, up 1.93% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 6.51% in last one year as compared to a 1.61% drop in NIFTY and a 1.12% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 73.97 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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