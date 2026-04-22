SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 1.09% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 16.02% to Rs 27683.79 croreNet profit of SBI Life Insurance Company declined 1.09% to Rs 804.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 813.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.02% to Rs 27683.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23860.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.36% to Rs 2470.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2413.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.91% to Rs 99955.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 84059.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales27683.7923860.71 16 99955.9284059.83 19 OPM %-3.78-1.88 -0.751.60 - PBDT866.99900.63 -4 2696.852692.60 0 PBT866.99900.63 -4 2696.852692.60 0 NP804.64813.51 -1 2470.302413.30 2
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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 6:04 PM IST