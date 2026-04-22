SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 1.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.02% to Rs 27683.79 crore

Net profit of SBI Life Insurance Company declined 1.09% to Rs 804.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 813.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.02% to Rs 27683.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23860.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.36% to Rs 2470.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2413.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.91% to Rs 99955.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 84059.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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