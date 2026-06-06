SBI MF acquires stakes in Adani Enterprises, Adani Energy Solutions from GQG for Rs 5,748 crore
SBI Mutual Fund acquired stakes in Adani Enterprises and Adani Energy Solutions from GQG Partners through open market transactions worth a combined Rs 5,747.54 crore on 5 June 2026.According to NSE block deal data, SBI Mutual Fund purchased 63.66 lakh shares, representing a 0.53% stake, in Adani Energy Solutions at Rs 1,504.80 per share. The shares were sold by GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund.
In a separate transaction, SBI Mutual Fund bought 1.64 crore shares, equivalent to a 1.27% stake, in Adani Enterprises at Rs 2,913.40 per share from the same seller.
The latest acquisition follows another transaction on 14 May 2026, when SBI Mutual Fund purchased 58.92 lakh shares, or a 0.45% stake, in Adani Enterprises from GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund at Rs 2,435.60 per share.
Shareholding data for the quarter ended March 2026 showed GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund held a 1.59% stake in Adani Enterprises and a 1.91% stake in Adani Energy Solutions. Following the May transaction, GQG's holding in Adani Enterprises declined to 1.14%.
As of March 2026, SBI Equity Hybrid Fund held a 3.67% stake in Adani Energy Solutions.
Shares of Adani Enterprises closed at Rs 3,047.85 on 05 June 2026, up 2.52%, while Adani Energy Solutions gained 3.92% to settle at Rs 1,579.45.
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First Published: Jun 06 2026 | 11:16 AM IST