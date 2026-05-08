SBI slips after Q4 NII, operating profit decline sequentially

State Bank of India shares fell 5.57% to Rs 1,031 after the lender reported muted sequential profitability and weaker margins in Q4 FY26 despite improvement in asset quality.

Net profit stood at Rs 19,684 crore in Q4 FY26, up 5.58% from Rs 18,643 crore in Q4 FY25 but down 6.39% from Rs 21,028 crore in Q3 FY26.

Net interest income rose 4.13% YoY to Rs 44,380 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 42,618 crore in Q4 FY25. However, NII declined 1.35% sequentially from Rs 44,987 crore in Q3 FY26.

Net interest margin for the domestic business contracted 21 bps YoY to 2.93% in Q4 FY26 from 3.14% in Q4 FY25. On a sequential basis, domestic NIM declined 18 bps from 3.11%.

Total income stood at Rs 1,40,412 crore in Q4 FY26, down 2.41% YoY from Rs 1,43,876 crore and marginally lower by 0.36% QoQ from Rs 1,40,915 crore.

Operating profit came in at Rs 27,704 crore in Q4 FY26, down 11.45% YoY from Rs 31,286 crore and lower by 15.70% sequentially from Rs 32,862 crore.

Total provisions declined 36.56% YoY to Rs 8,020 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 12,643 crore. Sequentially, provisions fell 32.23% from Rs 11,834 crore.

Loan loss provisions declined 20.78% YoY to Rs 3,140 crore and fell 2.34% QoQ.

Cost-to-income ratio rose 180 bps YoY to 55.09% in Q4 FY26 from 53.29%. Sequentially, it expanded 680 bps from 48.29%.

Interest income increased 3.00% YoY to Rs 1,23,098 crore, while interest expenses rose 2.37% YoY to Rs 78,718 crore.

Fee income grew 7.95% YoY to Rs 10,852 crore. However, profit/loss on sale and revaluation of investments turned to a loss of Rs 1,471 crore against a gain of Rs 6,879 crore in Q4 FY25.

Forex and derivatives income declined 55.99% YoY to Rs 1,258 crore.

Operating expenses declined 4.79% YoY to Rs 33,990 crore, while staff expenses fell 9.94% to Rs 16,215 crore.

Gross advances increased 16.87% YoY to Rs 49,32,627 crore as of 31 March 2026. Deposits rose 11.03% to Rs 59,75,642 crore.

Retail personal advances grew 15.22% YoY to Rs 17,35,778 crore, while home loans increased 13.66% to Rs 9,44,210 crore. As per latest available ASCB data, banks market share in home loans is 28.1% and in auto loans is 18.7%.

Asset quality improved during the quarter. Gross NPA ratio declined 33 bps YoY to 1.49% from 1.82%, while net NPA ratio fell 8 bps YoY to 0.39% from 0.47%.

Provision Coverage Ratio stood at 74.36%, while PCR including AUCA stood at 91.97%.

Slippage ratio for FY26 improved by 1 bp YoY to 0.54%. Slippage ratio for Q4 FY26 stood at 0.47%. Credit cost improved to 0.37% in FY26 from 0.38% in FY25.

The banks CET-1 ratio improved 148 bps to 12.29% as of 31 March 2026 from 10.81% a year earlier, while CRAR rose 115 bps to 15.40% from 14.25%.

For FY26, net profit rose 12.88% to Rs 80,032 crore from Rs 70,901 crore in FY25. Net interest income increased 4.08% to Rs 1,73,120 crore. Operating profit for FY26 rose 11.25% to Rs 1,23,015 crore, while total provisions increased 8.33% to Rs 42,983 crore.

State Bank of India is Indias largest public sector lender with operations across retail banking, corporate banking, treasury, international banking and financial services.

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