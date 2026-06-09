SBM Bank India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.71 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 17.76% to Rs 216.95 crore

Net Loss of SBM Bank India reported to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 12.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 17.76% to Rs 216.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 184.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 87.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 10.29% to Rs 817.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 740.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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