Saturday, May 30, 2026 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SC Agrotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter

SC Agrotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 10:03 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 43.35 crore

Net profit of SC Agrotech reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 43.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1657.89% to Rs 3.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3465.18% to Rs 88.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales43.350 0 88.062.47 3465 OPM %1.570 -5.338.10 - PBDT0.68-0.75 LP 4.690.20 2245 PBT0.68-0.75 LP 4.690.19 2368 NP0.38-0.75 LP 3.340.19 1658

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Maharashtra Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Maharashtra Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Munoth Capital Markets reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Munoth Capital Markets reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2026 quarter

A D S Diagnostic standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the March 2026 quarter

A D S Diagnostic standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Eastcoast Steel standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Eastcoast Steel standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars standalone net profit rises 164.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars standalone net profit rises 164.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

GT vs RR LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMRF Stock ValuationQ4 Results TodayUS Iran Peace DealOTT This Week ITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance