SC Agrotech standalone net profit rises 47700.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1668.69% to Rs 37.85 crore

Net profit of SC Agrotech rose 47700.00% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1668.69% to Rs 37.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.37.852.1433.691.4012.750.0312.750.039.560.02

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