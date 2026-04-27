SC mandates ICU norms across India; seeks action plans in 3 weeks

The Supreme Court of India has directed all States and Union Territories to prepare and submit action plans for implementing minimum Intensive Care Unit (ICU) standards within three weeks.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R. Mahadevan said the process has reached an important stage and must move quickly. The court has taken on record a consensus document on ICU standards and asked the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to circulate it to all States and upload it on its website.

States have been directed to hold meetings within one week. Senior health officials must work with experts to identify five key priority areas, especially in manpower, equipment and logistics. They must also prepare a practical implementation plan along with a monitoring mechanism.

The reports will be submitted to the Union Health Secretary. A joint meeting of States, Union Territories and the expert panel will then finalise a common national framework, which will be placed before the court. The matter will be heard next on 18 May 2026.

The court also stressed the need to strengthen ICU staffing. It impleaded the Indian Nursing Council and Para Medical Council of India and asked them to submit plans to improve training and capacity in critical care.