Scan Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 4.72% to Rs 1.33 croreNet profit of Scan Projects reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 4.72% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1.331.27 5 OPM %8.272.36 -PBDT0.130.02 550 PBT0.110.01 1000 NP0.080 0
