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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Scan Projects standalone net profit declines 13.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Scan Projects standalone net profit declines 13.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

Sales decline 20.30% to Rs 2.16 crore

Net profit of Scan Projects declined 13.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.30% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.162.71 -20 OPM %4.635.54 -PBDT0.190.21 -10 PBT0.180.20 -10 NP0.130.15 -13

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:29 AM IST