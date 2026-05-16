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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Scan Steels consolidated net profit rises 65.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Scan Steels consolidated net profit rises 65.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 16.78% to Rs 281.66 crore

Net profit of Scan Steels rose 65.61% to Rs 7.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.78% to Rs 281.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 241.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.66% to Rs 22.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.22% to Rs 838.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 789.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales281.66241.19 17 838.26789.20 6 OPM %4.863.70 -5.865.75 - PBDT13.248.33 59 42.2541.78 1 PBT9.314.42 111 26.5326.09 2 NP7.854.74 66 22.0121.65 2

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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